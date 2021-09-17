Surya Roshni hits record high; rallies 51% in 7 sessions

Surya Roshni surged 17.43% to Rs 770.10, extending gains for the seven consecutive session.

Shares of Surya Roshni have surged 50.99% in seven sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 510.05 on 7 September 2021.

The stock hit a record high of Rs 779.35 today. It has surged 342.46% from its 52-week low of Rs 174.05 hit on 17 September 2020.

In the past one month, the stock has surged 40.30% as against 5.77% rise in the Sensex. It has soared 293.99% in the past one year compared with 51.39% surge in the Sensex.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 84.76. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 587.57 and 200-day SMA at 547.85.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Surya Roshni surged 1572.65% to Rs 37.30 crore on 63.85% rise in net sales to Rs 1453.48 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

Surya Roshni is engaged in manufacturing of lighting & consumer durables business like fans and home appliances. It also has a stronghold in the steel pipes & strips business. The company is the largest manufacturer of GI pipes in India and is the largest exporter of ERW pipes.

