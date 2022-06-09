Marine Electricals rises on bagging order from AdaniConnex

Marine Electricals (India) advanced 1.98% to Rs 28.30 after the company said that it has received an order from AdaniConnex amounting to Rs 21.75 crore.

The order is for the supply of LT & HT Panels of 12MW package for AdaniConnex's Chennai site. The delivery of the said goods has to be made over a period of three months.

Marine Electricals is an integrated technical solution provider in the field of electrical automation, offering comprehensive electrical solutions to Marine Segment as well as other Industries.

The company reported 33.33% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 4.50 croreon a 5% rise in sales to Rs 94.06 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

