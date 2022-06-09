Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
MT Educare Ltd, G G Engineering Ltd, Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd and Oswal Agro Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 June 2022.
Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 6 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 29825 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6723 shares in the past one month.
MT Educare Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 9.18. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14566 shares in the past one month.
G G Engineering Ltd surged 19.80% to Rs 3.57. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.31 lakh shares in the past one month.
Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd advanced 12.68% to Rs 283. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55662 shares in the past one month.
Oswal Agro Mills Ltd exploded 10.37% to Rs 37.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 51054 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22924 shares in the past one month.
