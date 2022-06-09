Oil India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

MAS Financial Services Ltd, Computer Age Management Services Ltd, Future Retail Ltd and Future Consumer Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 June 2022.

Oil India Ltd spiked 8.57% to Rs 304 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

MAS Financial Services Ltd soared 7.39% to Rs 545.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7524 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4187 shares in the past one month.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd surged 6.23% to Rs 2578.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19999 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11922 shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd added 4.91% to Rs 7.69. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd advanced 4.85% to Rs 2.16. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 40.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

