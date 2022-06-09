Volumes soar at Havells India Ltd counter

Havells India Ltd recorded volume of 45292 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19014 shares

MAS Financial Services Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, TV18 Broadcast Ltd, Deepak Nitrite Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 June 2022.

Havells India Ltd recorded volume of 45292 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19014 shares. The stock lost 1.08% to Rs.1,097.00. Volumes stood at 16832 shares in the last session.

MAS Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 6116 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3611 shares. The stock rose 7.55% to Rs.546.15. Volumes stood at 10078 shares in the last session.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd clocked volume of 8.49 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.41 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.21% to Rs.183.35. Volumes stood at 4.22 lakh shares in the last session.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd notched up volume of 18.66 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.03 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.22% to Rs.46.90. Volumes stood at 37.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Deepak Nitrite Ltd witnessed volume of 1.26 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 81485 shares. The stock dropped 1.70% to Rs.1,768.25. Volumes stood at 2.33 lakh shares in the last session.

