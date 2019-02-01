Market breadth turns negative

Key indices sharply pared gains in mid-afternoon trade as investors booked profits at higher levels. At 14:22 IST, the barometer index, the BSE Sensex, was up 132.27 points or 0.36% at 36,388.96. The was up 38.65 points or 0.36% at 10,869.60. Intraday volatility was high.

The BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.40%. The BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.19%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, turned negative from positive. On the BSE, 1,145 shares rose and 1,230 shares fell. A total of 139 shares were unchanged.

Presenting the interim budget for 2019-20, said the fiscal deficit for the current financial year is expected to be 3.4% of GDP. As per the Budget estimate, the fiscal deficit for 2018-19 was pegged at 3.3%.

announced doubling of income tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh, raising standard deduction from the current Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 and provided concessions on interest income from deposits and rent. GST has been continuously reduced, resulting in relief of Rs 80000 crore to consumers, said. He claimed that most items of daily use for poor and middle class are now in the 0%-5% tax bracket.

The defence budget was increased for the first time to three lakh crore in 2019-20 for securing borders and to maintain preparedness of highest order and if necessary additional funds will be provided.

is poised to become a 5 trillion dollar economy in the next five years and become a 10 trillion dollar economy in the next eight years. Piyush Goyal increased the budgetary allocation for India's flagship rural employment scheme, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme. The scheme will get Rs 60000 crore as against Rs 55000 crore rupees promised in the last Budget.

For welfare of farmers and for doubling their income, historic decision taken to increase minimum support price (MSP) by 1.5 times the production cost for all 22 crops, Piyush Goyal said. He also announced a steady income support to help farmers in view of depleting income from agriculture.

To provide an assured income support to the small and marginal farmers, our Government is launching a historic programme namely 'Pradhan Mantri KIsan SAmman (PM-KISAN)'. Under this programme, vulnerable landholding families, having cultivable land upto 2 hectares, will be provided direct income support at the rate of Rs 6,000 per year. This income support will be transferred directly into the accounts of beneficiary farmers, in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. This programme will be funded by Government of

The interim budget is the last one presented by the current NDA government led by Modi, before the 2019 in April. The Budget session of Parliament began yesterday. The session will conclude on 13th of next month.

State of (SBI) was down 1.28%. The bank reported net profit of Rs 3954.81 crore in Q3 December 2018 compared with net loss of Rs 2416.37 crore in Q3 December 2017. Total income rose 11.81% to Rs 70,311.84 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced during trading hours today, 1 February 2019.

India rose 4.86% after the company said that its total sales rose 0.2% to 151,721 units in January 2019 over January 2018. India said total domestic sales rose 1.1% to 142,150 units, while total fell 11% to 9,571 units in January 2019 over January 2018. The announcement was made during trading hours today, 1 February 2019.

gained 6.31%. The company's net profit fell 4.5% to Rs 769.10 crore on 7.5% increase in net sales to Rs 7,864.82 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 31 January 2019.

advanced 0.68%. On a consolidated basis, Bharti Airtel's net profit fell 71.81% to Rs 86.20 crore on 0.99% increase in net sales to Rs 20,519.20 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 31 January 2019.

fell 2.21%. announced after market hours yesterday, 31 January 2019, that (RBI) has approved the appointment of Mr. as interim MD & of the bank from 1 February 2019 for one month or till Mr. assumes office as MD & CEO, whichever is earlier.

was up 0.27%. The company's net profit rose 14.2% to Rs 2,331.17 crore on 12.8% increase in net sales to Rs 8,471.17 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 31 January 2019.

slumped 17.24%. On a consolidated basis, Vedanta's net profit fell 21.06% to Rs 1,574 crore on 2.84% decrease in net sales to Rs 23,669 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 31 January 2019.

Overseas, European stocks were trading higher Friday as market participants monitored a flurry of corporate results and key economic reports.

Asian stocks ended mixed even as the latest round of US- trade talks ended on a positive note, with saying he was optimistic that the two nations could reach the biggest deal ever made. Trump said on Thursday he will meet with Chinese soon to try to seal a comprehensive trade deal. However, no specific plans for the meeting were announced.

A private survey released on Friday suggested that in slowed in January. China's Caixin PMI was 48.3 in January, down from 49.7 in December.

South Korean shrank for the second straight month in January weighed by weaker prices for and petrochemicals. fell 5.8% from a year earlier to $46.35 billion in January, a steeper decline than the prior month's revised 1.3% drop, according to preliminary data from the trade ministry on Friday. Imports also fell 1.7% from a year earlier to $45.02 billion after a revised 1.2% gain in the month before, producing a much narrower trade surplus of $1.34 billion.

US stocks closed mostly higher Thursday led by after some solid corporate reports. On the data front, the purchasing managers index for January came in at 56.7, down from 65.4 in December. New home sales in November rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 657,000, up from 562,000 in October.

