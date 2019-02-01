Defence, agriculture related stocks rise on budget sops

Key indices regained strength as interim said that is poised to become largest global economy. At 12:21 IST, the barometer index, the BSE Sensex, was up 195.09 points or 0.54% at 36,451.78. The was up 43.95 points or 0.41% at 10,874.90.

Interim said that is poised to become a 5 trillion dollar economy in the next five years and become a 10 trillion dollar economy in the next eight years. said that the fiscal deficit has been brought down to 3.4% in the revised estimate of 2018-19. The government had set a fiscal deficit target of 3.3% of GDP in February 2018. Piyush Goyal increased the budgetary allocation for India's flagship rural employment scheme, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme. The scheme will get Rs 60000 crore as against Rs 55000 crore rupees promised in the last Budget.

For welfare of farmers and for doubling their income, historic decision taken to increase MSP by 1.5 times the production cost for all 22 crops, Piyush Goyal said. He also announced a steady income support to help farmers in view of depleting income from agriculture.

The interim budget is the last one presented by the current NDA government led by Modi, before the 2019 in April. The Budget session of Parliament began yesterday. The session will conclude on 13th of next month.

The BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.5%. The BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.51%.

Shares of defence equipment companies rose after the government allocated Rs 3 lakh crore for defence budget. Additional funds will be provided if needed for border security, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said in the interim budget 2019-20.

(up 2.03%), BEML (up 1.81%), Reliance Naval and Engineering (up 1.06%), (up 0.99%), (up 0.46%) edged higher.

Shares of companies whose business is linked with the agriculture sector rose after Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in the interim budget 2019-20 laid emphasis on agriculture and farmers.

(up 2.39%), Aries Agro (up 3.86%), (up 1.61%), (up 3.27%), (up 1.87%), (up 1.24%) and Monsanto (up 0.39%) edged higher.

The central government will spend Rs 75,000 crore per year on the farm income support plan scheme, Piyush Goyal said in the interim budget. Called the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, the scheme will provide farmers with land up to two hectares Rs 6,000 annually in direct annual support.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)