Benchmarks further pare gains

Key barometers further pared gains in afternoon trade. At 13:26 IST, the barometer index, the BSE Sensex, was up 166.88 points or 0.46% at 36,361.98. The index was up 42.90 points or 0.40% at 10,892.70. The Nifty was trading below 10,900 mark after briefly crossing that level in early trade.

Indices opened higher and hit fresh intraday high in morning trade. Indices trimmed gains in mid-morning trade. After hovering in a narrow range in early afternoon trade, indices further pared gains in afternoon trade.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.20%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.21%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On BSE, 988 shares rose and 1300 shares fell. A total of 163 shares were unchanged.

(up 2.25%), (up 2.12%), (up 1.29%), (up 1.25%), (up 1.23%) and (up 1.2%), were the Sensex gainers.

(down 2.15%), (down 1.52%), (down 1.4%), (down 0.42%), (down 0.26%) and (down 0.18%), were the Sensex losers.

Engineering and construction L&T was up 0.80% ahead of December quarter earnings.

Car major was up 0.06% ahead of its Q3 results later today, 25 January 2019.

rose 6.36%, extending yesterday's sharp gains triggered by RBI approval to name Ravneet Singh Gill as MD & of the Shares of jumped 8.39% to end at Rs 213.85 yesterday, 24 January 2019.

said that Reserve Bank of (RBI) has vide its letter dated 23 January 2019 approved the appointment of as the MD & of Yes Bank for a period of 3 years from the date of joining. Gill is expected to join the bank latest by 1 March 2019. The appointment will be subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting of the bank to be held in June 2019.

The board of directors of Yes Bank have scheduled a special board meeting to be held on Tuesday, 29 January 2019, and will finalize on the delegation of powers for in the interim period commencing from 1 February 2019 until assumes office.

Further, Yes Bank announced the appointment of Mr. and Mr. as additional directors (independent) with effect from 24 January 2019 for a period of 5 years. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 24 January 2019.

Meanwhile, the on Friday, 25 January 2019, reportedly upheld the constitutional validity of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). A bench headed by Justice said they have upheld the constitutional validity "in its entirety". The court, however, said that related parties in the Act should mean a person connected with the business. The bench disposed of a batch of pleas filed by challenging various provisions of the IBC, media reports added.

Overseas, stocks in and gained Friday despite fresh overnight uncertainties about US- trade negotiations. In Japan, core consumer prices in Tokyo, a leading indicator of nationwide price trends, rose 1.1% in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The (ECB) decided to maintain interest rates at 0% as expected on Thursday, but warned that growth risks in the region had shifted to the downside due to a number of external factors.

In US, stocks closed mostly higher Thursday as investors digested a tide of corporate earnings while monitoring US- trade talks and a long-running shutdown -- all amid worries over the health of the global economy.

On the US data front, the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell below 200,000 for the first time in nearly 50 years, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Further, the Conference Board's leading economic index fell 0.1% in December.

Private-sector activity continued to expand in January but at a more moderate pace compared with the same time last year, according to purchasing managers index data compiled by Markit. The rose to 54.9 from 53.8 in December, while the services gauge slipped to 54.2 from 54.4. A figure above 50 signifies growth in activity.

