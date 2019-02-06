Market breadth turns negative

Key equity indices pared gains in morning trade after hitting fresh intraday high in early trade. At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the BSE Sensex, was up 165.09 points or 0.45% at 36,781.90. The index was up 54.45 points or 0.50% at 10,988.80. Most IT shares advanced. Most declined.

Indices opened higher and hit fresh intraday high in early trade. Indices pared gains in morning trade. The Nifty retracted after briefly crossing the psychologically important 11,000 mark in early trade.

Broader market witnessed selling. Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.96%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.73%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, turned negative from positive. On BSE, 647 shares rose and 1284 shares fell. A total of 98 shares were unchanged.

Most declined. (down 1.88%), (down 1.74%), NMDC (down 1.33%), Steel Authority of (down 0.99%), (down 0.87%), (down 0.83%), (down 0.68%) and (down 0.48%), edged lower. (up 0.17%) and (up 0.33%), edged higher.

Most IT shares advanced. (up 5.87%), (up 1.38%), (up 1.22%), (up 1.14%), (up 1.13%), (up 1.08%), (up 1.07%) and (up 0.95%), edged higher. (down 0.11%) and (down 1.58%), edged lower.

Century Plyboards (India) rose 1.38% after the company's board of directors approved a proposal for setting-up a particle board and MDF unit at The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 February 2019.

Overseas, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was trading higher. and several other markets in the region are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

US stocks closed higher Tuesday, as investors continued to sort through corporate earnings while awaiting Donald Trump's address in the evening.

called for unity in his opening remarks at his second address, and promised to lay out the agenda of the American people. Trump added that he wants a US immigration system that is safe, lawful, modern and secure as he seeks funding for a border wall rejected by Democrats.

