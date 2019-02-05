Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 2.27%

Media index closed up 2.27% at 2115.15 today. The index is down 16.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, gained 5.06%, dropped 3.46% and fell 2.18%.

The Media index is down 37.00% over last one year compared to the 2.51% surge in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, is down 2.25% and has dropped 1.15% on the day. In broad markets, the increased 0.20% to close at 10934.35 while the SENSEX added 0.09% to close at 36616.81 today.

