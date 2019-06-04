Market breadth turns negative

Weakness persisted on the bourses in early afternoon trade on selling pressure in index pivotals. At 12:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 150.55 points or 0.37% at 40,117.07. The index was down 54.75 points or 0.45% at 12,033.80.

Key indices cut losses soon after opening with downward gap. A bout of volatility was witnessed in morning trade as the key indices once again sank in negative zone after briefly turning positive. Stocks hovered in negative zone in mid-morning trade.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.05%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.09%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, turned negative from positive. On the BSE, 1068 shares rose and 1221 shares fell. A total of 147 shares were unchanged.

State-run rose after suggested that the government may infuse around Rs 40000 crore into in 2019-2020. The move is aimed at supporting credit growth and help weaker banks maintain regulatory norms. An announcement to this effect is reportedly expected in the Union Budget on 5 July 2019.

(up 7.45%), (up 3.13%), (up 2.78%), (up 2.58%), (up 1.68%), (up 1.05%), (up 1.98%), National Bank (up 0.79%), (up 0.61%), & Sind Bank (up 0.71%), (up 1.14%), United (up 0.37%) rose. shed 0.36%.

rose 1.95% to Rs 1,442 after & purchased additional shares in the company. & Mahindra (M&M) purchased 1.77 lakh equity shares, or 1.46% stake, of at Rs 1,387 each. sold 1.77 lakh shares of at Rs 1,387 each. Both the transactions took place on NSE yesterday, 3 June 2019. Post transaction, M&M's stake in Swaraj Engines increased to 34.76% from 33.30% earlier.

Overseas, most Asian stocks were trading lower as an intensifying U.S.- trade war inflamed concerns about global growth. US stocks finished mostly lower Monday, as the government stepped up scrutiny of for possible violations of

