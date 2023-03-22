Market ends with minor gains amid volatility; Nifty settles above 17,150

The frontline equity indices ended a volatile session with minor gains on Wednesday amid positive global cues. The Nifty closed a tad above the 17,150 mark. Pharma, healthcare and PSU bank stocks advanced while media, consumer durables and realty shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 139.91 points or 0.24% to 58,214.59. The Nifty 50 index added 44.40 points or 0.26% to 17,151.90.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.18% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 0.54%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,040 shares rose and 1,453 shares fell. A total of 138 shares were unchanged.

Investors look ahead to the outcome of US Federal Reserve's meeting scheduled to release later today. Market expects Fed to raise rates by 25-basis points amid the risk of financial contagion after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and concerns about the potential for a regional banking crisis.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tata Motors rose 0.87% after the auto major announced that it will be implementing a price increase of up to 5% on its commercial vehicles (CV) starting from 1 April 2023. The decision to increase prices is a result of the company's efforts to comply with the more stringent BS6 phase II emission norms, the auto maker said.

H.

G. Infra Engineering added 1.01% after the company announced that it has been declared as lowest bidder (L-1) by DYCE-C-CNB-Engineering/North Central Railway for the redevelopment of Kanpur Central Railway Station.

Emami jumped 6.18% after the company announced that its board will meet on Friday, 24 March 2023, to consider a share buyback.

VST Tillers Tractors surged 7.57% after the tractor maker said that it crossed a production of 5,00,000 power tillers from its manufacturing plant located at Malur in Karnataka.

Hindustan Zinc advanced 2.22%. The board of Hindustan Zinc in its meeting held on 21 March 2023 approved fourth interim dividend of Rs 26 per equity share on face value of Rs 2 per share for the Financial Year 2022-23, amounting to Rs 10985.83 crore. The record date for the purpose of payment of fourth interim dividend is 29 March 2023.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) added 0.03% after the EPC major announced that its construction arm has secured 'significant' orders for its Water & Effluent Treatment and Buildings & Factories business. As per L&T classification, the value of the significant project is Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra was up 0.42%. The auto major on Wednesday announced that the International Finance Corporation (IFC) plans to invest Rs 600 crore in a new unit of the company, which is being incorporated to scale up the last-mile electric mobility business.

Zydus Lifesciences rose 0.21%. Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc., a subsidiary of the company received final approval and tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Tofacitinib tablets, 5 mg, and 10 mg, respectively.

Global Markets:

Markets in Europe and Asia advanced on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to the U. S. Federal Reserve's latest update on its rate hike decision.

Wall Street closed higher on Tuesday as widespread fears over liquidity in the banking sector abated and market participants eyed the Federal Reserve, which is expected to conclude its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday with a 25 basis-point hike to its policy rate.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday that while authorities believe they've taken sufficient action to stem liquidity problems in the banking sector, the government is prepared to guarantee even more deposits if the banking crisis gets worse.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)