Market ends with sharp gains

The market ended with strong gains, supported by firmness in index heavyweights Infosys, and The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 278.60 points or 0.75% to 37,393.48, as per the provisional closing data. The index rose 100.10 points or 0.90% to 11,257.10, as per the provisional closing data.

Indices opened on a mixed note and turned range bound near flat line in morning trade. After hovering in a narrow range mid-morning trade, indices firmed up in early afternoon trade and hit fresh intraday high in mid-afternoon trade. Barometers spurted in late trade.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.27%. The BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.25%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On BSE, 1172 shares rose and 1299 shares fell. A total of 154 shares were unchanged.

Among index pivotals, (up 2.72%), (up 1.78%) and (up 1.14%), advanced.

(up 4.24%), (up 3.30%), (up 2.13%) and (up 2.09%), were the major Sensex gainers.

(down 3.86%), (down 2.02%), (down 1.67%), (down 1.27%), (down 0.42%) and ITC (down 0.4%), were the major Sensex losers.

fell 1.65%. The company announced the completion of the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection carried out at its Aurangabad The inspection was carried out from May 6 to May 15, 2019. The inspection at the closed with three observations. The company is confident of addressing them satisfactorily. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 15 May 2019.

slumped 8.06% amid of an alleged rift between the promoters of IndiGo. According to media reports, the founders of the and locked horns over strategies and ambitions for the

rose 8.27%. rose 11.22%. The boards of directors of (TGBL) and ('TCL) have approved the de-merger of the consumer products business of into through a ("NCLT") approved scheme of arrangement ("Scheme"). Each shareholder of will get 1.14 new equity shares of for every 1 equity share held in i.e. a shareholder holding 100 shares in TCL will receive 114 shares in The proposed transaction will create a focused consumer products company with a combined turnover and EBITDA of Rs. 9,099 crore and Rs. 1,154 crore respectively, for the twelve months period ended March 31, 2019 on a proforma basis.

rose 1.83%. The company announced during trading hours today that it bagged an order for 400 units of ' Eagle 916' mini buses valuing Euro 10.06 million from

On the data front, India's overall exports (merchandise and services combined) in April 2019 is estimated to be $44.06 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 1.34% over the April 2018. Overall imports in April 2019 is estimated to be $52.83 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 4.53% over April 2018. Taking merchandise and services together, overall trade deficit for April 2019 is estimated at $8.78 billion as compared to $7.07 billion in April 2018, the said in a statement yesterday, 15 May 2019.

India's merchandise exports in April 2019 were $26.07 billion, as compared to $25.91 billion in April 2018, exhibiting a positive growth of 0.64%. In Rupee terms, exports were Rs 1,81,021.34 crore in April 2019, as compared to Rs 1,70,052.96 crore in April 2018, registering a positive growth of 6.45%. Merchandise imports in April 2019 were $41.40 billion (Rs 2,87,432.93 crore), which was 4.48% higher in dollar terms and 10.52% higher in Rupee terms over imports of $39.63 billion (Rs 2,60,084.67 crore) in April 2018. The merchandise trade deficit for April 2019 was estimated at $15.33 billion as against the deficit of $13.72 billion in April 2018.

Overseas, European shares reversed early losses while Asian shares ended mixed on Thursday. Trade tensions continued to weigh on investor sentiment after Trump declared a national emergency to protect US computer networks from "foreign adversaries". He signed an order which effectively bars US from using foreign telecoms believed to pose national security risks.

reported surprisingly weaker growth in for April on Wednesday. Overall in April rose 7.2% from a year earlier, data from the (NBS) showed.

US stocks closed higher on Wednesday following reports that US plans to postpone auto tariffs by up to six months. US fell 0.2% in April, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.

