Turnover in F&O segment declines

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gains for third straight session
Tech Mahindra Ltd soars 1.16%, rises for fifth straight session
Tech Mahindra Ltd spurts 5.71%, gains for fifth straight session
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rises for third straight session
Sensex, Nifty rebounds 2% on value buying and stable rupee
-
Tata Motors, Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra February 2019 futures most active
The Nifty January 2019 futures traded at 10,944, near the Nifty's closing of 10943.60 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 5.97 lakh crore compared with Rs 17.97 lakh crore reported in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 125.80 points or 1.14% to settle at 10,943.60.
Tata Motors, Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE. Tata Motors February 2019 futures traded at 150.35, compared with spot closing price of 150.15. Reliance Industries February 2019 futures traded at 1280.55, compared with spot closing price of 1277.80. Mahindra & Mahindra February 2019 futures traded at 683, compared with spot closing price of 680.95.
The February 2019 F&O contracts expire on 28 February 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU