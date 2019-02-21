Market hovers near day's high

The Sensex and the Nifty were trading near day's high levels in mid-afternoon trade. At 14:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 181.83 points or 0.51% at 35,938.09. The index was up 59.30 points or 0.55% at 10,794.75. Positive global cues boosted investors sentiment. The Nifty was trading near 10,800 mark.

Overseas, most shares in and rose after the signalled it would be patient on further interest rate increases and as trade talks between and the seemed to progress.

US stock indices ended the choppy session moderately higher Wednesday, following the release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve's January meeting.

minutes affirmed it would be "patient" on interest rate rises. highlighted downside risks, including "the possibilities of a sharper-than-expected slowdown in global economic growth, particularly in and Europe, a rapid waning of fiscal policy stimulus, or a further tightening of financial market conditions.

The minutes showed extensive discussion of market conditions, particularly on the emphasis that actions were having on prices of risky assets like stocks and corporate bonds. The Fed also judged that a "patient" approach to interest rate hikes would be prudent as it continued to weigh various headwinds to growth.

On the trade front, said Tuesday that the US may not increase tariffs on Chinese goods as scheduled after March 1, but he did raise the specter of addressing auto tariffs in

Back home, broader market outperformed the main stock indices. Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.85%. The BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.96%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On BSE, 1453 shares rose and 983 shares fell. A total of 135 shares were unchanged.

Most IT shares declined. (down 1.94%), (down 0.76%), (down 0.59%), (down 0.46%), (down 0.17%) and (down 0.13%), edged lower. (up 0.94%), (up 1.02%) and (up 1.64%), edged higher.

was up 2.61%. The company announced during trading hours today, 21 February 2019, that its board approved the proposal to buyback upto 2.05 crore equity shares, or 2.10% equity, at Rs 950 each.

Pharmaceutical shares were mixed. (up 1.23%), (up 1.22%), (up 0.89%), (up 0.78%), (up 0.64%), (up 0.40%), Lupin (up 0.18%) and (up 0.01%), edged higher. (down 0.06%), (down 0.53%), (down 0.64%), (down 0.82%), (down 1.04%) and (down 1.48%), edged lower.

