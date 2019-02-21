Positive market breadth; PSU banks advance

Key equity indices were trading in a narrow range near flat line in morning trade. At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 23.29 points or 0.07% at 35,732.97. The index was down 6.10 points or 0.06% at 10,729.35. were in demand. Shares of banks advanced.

Broader market outperformed the main stock indices. Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.40%. The BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.44%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On BSE, 1041 shares rose and 731 shares fell. A total of 97 shares were unchanged.

were in demand. (up 1.75%), NMDC (up 1.06%), (up 0.91%), (up 0.80%), (up 0.75%), (up 0.67%), (up 0.63%), (up 0.57%) and (up 0.24%), edged higher. was down 1.81%.

Shares of banks advanced after the government on Wednesday decided to infuse Rs 48,239 crore in 12 public sector banks as part of the recapitalisation plan, which will help them maintain regulatory capital requirements and growth plans.

Corporation (up 14.51%), United of (up 7.59%), UCO (up 7.58%), (up 5.85%), (up 5.68%), of (up 5.67%), (up 5.5%), National Bank (up 3.31%), (up 3.31%), (up 3.12%), (up 3%), & Sind Bank (up 2.98%), (up 2.64%), (up 2.5%), (up 1.99%), (up 0.84%) and (up 0.05%), edged higher. (down 0.27%) and (down 0.34%), edged lower.

Overseas, Asian shares were trading higher on Thursday. US stock indices ended the choppy session moderately higher Wednesday, following the release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve's January meeting.

minutes affirmed it would be "patient" on interest rate rises. highlighted downside risks, including "the possibilities of a sharper-than-expected slowdown in global economic growth, particularly in and Europe, a rapid waning of fiscal policy stimulus, or a further tightening of financial market conditions.

The minutes showed extensive discussion of market conditions, particularly on the emphasis that actions were having on prices of risky assets like stocks and corporate bonds. The Fed also judged that a "patient" approach to interest rate hikes would be prudent as it continued to weigh various headwinds to growth.

On the trade front, said Tuesday that the US may not increase tariffs on Chinese goods as scheduled after March 1, but he did raise the specter of addressing auto tariffs in

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)