Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 2.08%

Nifty IT index ended down 2.08% at 15333.5 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd slipped 3.32%, Wipro Ltd shed 3.23% and Infosys Ltd fell 2.26%.
The Nifty IT index is up 24.00% over last one year compared to the 2.18% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 1.72% and Nifty Metal index gained 1.42% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.34% to close at 10604.35 while the SENSEX is down 0.41% to close at 35352.61 today.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
