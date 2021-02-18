Market may open higher

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 40 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks were mixed on Thursday, as investors watched movements in mainland Chinese stocks as they returned from the Lunar New Year holiday. Lingering pandemic concerns pushed against stronger economic data, and with little firm direction from Wall Street.

In US, the Nasdaq closed lower while the S&P 500 was little changed on Wednesday as investors rotated out of technology shares and concerns about inflation added some pressure on stocks.

Domestic markets:

Back home, domestic equity indices corrected on Wednesday as mixed global cues triggered profit selling. The S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 400.34 points or 0.77% at 51,703.83. The Nifty 50 index lost 104.55 points or 0.68% at 15,208.90.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,008.20 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,283.38 crore in the Indian equity market on 17 February, provisional data showed.

