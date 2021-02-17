Nifty regains 15,200 mark; pharma stocks tumble

Benchmarks continued to trade with modest losses in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty reclaimed 15,200 mark after slipping below that level in intraday. Indices witnessed profit selling after recent steep gains. Pharma and IT shares were under selling pressure.
At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 348.36 points or 0.70% at 51,739.81. The Nifty 50 index lost 92.55 points or 0.6% at 15,220.9.
The broader market was positive. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.3%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.59%.
The market breadth was almost even. On the BSE, 1,439 shares rose and 1,453 shares fell.
A total of 143 shares were unchanged.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,144.09 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,559.53 crore in the Indian equity market on 16 February 2021, provisional data showed.
COVID-19 Update:
Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 10,95,13,903 with 24,19,353 deaths. India reported 1,36,549 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 1,55,913 deaths while 1,06,44,858 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.
Economy:
Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday said that India is on track to recover from a pandemic-led economic contraction by next year. India could grow 10% in fiscal 2022, the ratings agency predicted in a report. India's fiscal year begins on 1 April 2021 and ends on March 2022 in the following year.
The Indian economy is on track to recover in fiscal 2022, the report said. Consistently good agriculture performance, a flattening of the Covid-19 infection curve, and a pickup in government spending are all supporting the economy. The speed with which the Indian economy recovers from the coronavirus crisis will have "important implications" for the country's sovereign credit rating, according to S&P. "This includes the sustainability of the government's strained fiscal position," the report added.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Pharma index lost 1.35% to 12,632.20. The index underperformed other sectoral indices on the NSE.
Lupin (down 2.61%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 1.64%), Divi's Laboratories (down 1.63%), Aurobindo Pharma (down 1.42%), Torrent Pharma (down 1.12%) and Cipla (down 1 %) tumbled.
Numbers to Track:
In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee depreciated to 72.775, compared with its previous closing of 72.69.
The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 6.033% from its previous closing of 6.022%.
MCX Gold futures for 5 April 2021 settlement fell 0.59% to Rs 46,620.
The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, rose 0.25% to 90.733.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for April 2021 settlement rose 56 cents to $63.91 a barrel.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU