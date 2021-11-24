Market may open higher

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 44 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Wednesday as investors monitor moves in U.S. Treasury yields.

Singapore's economy grew 7.1% in the third quarter as compared with a year ago, according to the Ministry of Trade and Industry. It was higher than an earlier official advance estimate for 6.5% year-on-year growth.

US stocks closed mixed for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, 23 November 2021, with the Dow and the S&P 500 logging gains, while the Nasdaq extended the sharp pullback seen in the previous session.

U.S. markets will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. The stock market closes early on Friday.

Domestic markets:

Back home, domestic equity indices snapped a four-day losing streak and ended with decent gains on Tuesday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 198.44 points or 0.34% at 58,664.33. The Nifty 50 index gained 86.80 points or 0.50% at 17,503.35.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,477.06 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,412.05 crore in the Indian equity market on 23 November, provisional data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)