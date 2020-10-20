Market may open in negative zone

SGX Nifty:
Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 54 points at the opening bell.
Global markets:
Overseas, Asian stocks are trading lower on Tuesday as a deadline for U.S. lawmakers to pass an economic stimulus bill approached and record daily coronavirus infections in Europe ignited concerns about more severe lockdowns.
China's latest one-year and five-year loan prime rates (LPRs) were left unchanged on Tuesday. At present, the one-year LPR sits at 3.85% while the five-year rate is at 4.65%.
In US, Wall Street's main indexes closed lower on Monday as Washington lawmakers still appeared to struggle to reach an agreement on coronavirus stimulus ahead of a Tuesday deadline that would make a relief package possible ahead of the November 3 elections.
Domestic markets:
Back home, the benchmarks indices ended with strong gains on Monday, led by the rally in bank stocks. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 448.62 points or 1.12% to 40,431.60. The Nifty 50 index added 110.60 points or 0.94% to 11,873.05.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,656.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,621.73 crore in the Indian equity market on 19 October, provisional data showed.
