Market may see strong opening

SGX Nifty:
Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 90 points at the opening bell.
The Centre told the Supreme Court that it would waive interest on the repayment of loans of up to Rs 2 crore. The move will provide relief to individual borrowers and medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs) during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Global markets:
Overseas, Asian stocks are trading higher on Monday as investors watched for developments on U.S. President Donald Trump's health after he tested positive for the coronavirus last week. Markets in China are closed on Monday for a holiday.
Meanwhile, Trump's Democratic challenger at the upcoming November presidential election, former Vice President Joe Biden, tested negative for the coronavirus according to his campaign.
Activity in Japan's services sector contracted for the eight straight month in September. The final Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to its highest in eight months, coming in at a seasonally adjusted 46.9 from 45.0 in the previous month.
In US, stocks droped on Friday as news that U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 put investors in a risk-off mood and added to mounting uncertainties surrounding the looming election.
Domestic markets:
Back home, key domestic indices ended with stellar gains on Thursday, extending gains for the second day. Positive global cues, better-than-expected domestic macro numbers and decent auto sales in September 2020 supported buying. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 629.12 points or 1.65% at 38,697.05. The Nifty 50 index rallied 169.40 points or 1.51% at 11,416.95. Stock markets remained shut on Friday (2 October) on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,632.25 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 259.46 crore in the Indian equity market on 1 October 2020, provisional data showed.
