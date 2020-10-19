Market extend gains; auto stocks slips

The equity benchmarks extended gains in mid-afternoon trade. At 14:21 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 398.17 points or 1% at 40,381.15. The Nifty 50 index added 111.25 points or 0.95% to 11,873.70.
Hopes of fresh US stimulus package before the election and expectation of coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year boosted investors sentiment.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.35% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.30%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1409 shares rose and 1130 shares fell. A total of 163 shares were unchanged.
Economy:
India's foreign exchange reserves jumped by $5.86 billion in the week ended October 9 to hit a fresh high of $551.5 billion. As COVID-19 pandemic led to a sharp decline in imports of crude oil and gold and Indian companies attracted huge foreign direct investments, the forex reserves swelled by $75 billion since lockdown announcement in last week of March.
Numbers to Track:
In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee rose to 73.37 compared with its previous closing 73.35.
The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 5.937% compared with previous closing of 5.935% in the previous trading session.
MCX Gold futures for 04 December 2020 settlement added 0.39% to Rs 50,746.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2020 settlement lost 12 cents to $42.81 a barrel. The contract declined 0.53% or 23 cents to settle at $42.93 in the previous trading session.
Buzzing Segment:
The Nifty Auto index fell 1.25% to 7,859.60. The index rose 0.30% on Friday.
Eicher Motors (down 3.47%), Hero MotoCorp (down 3.25%), TVS Motor Company (down 2.35%), Bajaj Auto (down 2.19%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.52%), Ashok Leyland (down 0.73%) and Maruti Suzuki (down 0.53%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
IndusInd Bank rose 3.25% to Rs 627.80. The bank said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 4.5 crore on the bank for non-compliance with certain directions issued by the country's central bank.
Cosmo Films spurted 7.16% to Rs 457.90 after the company said its board will consider a share buyback on Monday, 26 October 2020.
ISGEC Heavy Engineering shed 0.95% to Rs 234. The company has won an order for setting up a 11.5 MW waste to energy (WTE) plant for the Karnataka Power Corporations (KPCL) to be set up in Bidadi, an industrial hub located 32 km from Bengaluru. The plant will have a capacity to use 600 tonnes of segregated waste per day to produce power.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU