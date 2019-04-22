Market may open lower

Trading of 50 index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the could fall 24 points at the opening bell.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading higher on Monday. were closed on The most-watched European markets were closed on and will also remain closed on

Back home,domestic stock markets remained shut on Friday, 19 April 2019, on account of

The market snapped gains in past four trading sessions on Thursday, 18 April 2019 as selling in financial shares put pressure on bourses. Negative cues from other Asian shares triggered selling.

The trading activity on that day showed that the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1038.46 crore on Thursday, 18 April 2019, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 337.59 crore on Thursday, 18 April 2019, as per provisional data.

Among corporate news, announced on Friday, 19 April 2019, that its proposed rights issue is scheduled to open on 3 May 2019 and will close on 17 May 2019.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of (RIL) rose 9.79% to Rs 10362 crore on 18.60% rise in net sales to Rs 138659 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours on Thursday, 18 April 2019.

HDFC Bank's net profit rose 22.63% to Rs 5,885.12 crore on 22.13% rise in net sales to Rs 31,204.46 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced on Saturday, 20 April 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)