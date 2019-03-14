Market may open lower

Trading of 50 index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the could fall 25 points at the opening bell.

Overseas, Asian shares were trading mixed on Thursday as investors awaited data from for clues about the health of the world's second largest U.S. stocks closed higher Wednesday, as investors parsed economic data that included stronger-than-expected durable goods orders and further signs that inflation remains subdued.

The Commerce Department report also showed core capital orders, a key measure of business investment, rising 0.8% in January after falling sharply the two months previous.

In Europe, the on Wednesday voted against a no-deal Brexit, a day after lawmakers rejected Theresa May's revised Brexit deal in a 242-391 vote. On Thursday, they will decide on whether to request an extension to the March 29 deadline to reach a trade agreement with the

Back home,key equity indices ended with modest rise yesterday, 13 March 2019 after a volatile trading session. Gains were capped as broader market witnessed profit selling after a recent rally. Negative global cues also dampened investors' risk appetite. The Sensex rose 216.51 points or 0.58% to settle at 37,752.17, its highest closing level since 14 September 2018.

The trading activity on that day showed that the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 2,722.28 crore yesterday, 13 March 2019, as per provisional data released by the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 1,508.14 crore yesterday, 13 March 2019, as per provisional data.

Among corporate news, said that its wholly owned subsidiary has increased its shareholding in PJSC Biosintez, Russia, by purchasing 33,958 shares (30221 ordinary shares and 3737 preferred shares) equivalent to 11.86% of under mandatory tender offer. Post completion of this purchase of shares, the total holding of wholly owned subsidiary company increased from 85.10% to 96.96% in The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 13 March 2019.

