Stocks may open on flat note

Trading of 50 index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the could rise 3 points at the opening bell.

Overseas, most Asian stocks were trading higher Wednesday. U.S. stocks closed lower Tuesday after weaving in and out of positive territory all session following Federal Reserve Jerome Powell's congressional testimony, during which he reiterated the central bank's wait-and-see approach.

Investors have been focused on U.S.- trade developments after Trump in recent days indicated that he was willing to extend a March 2 deadline for increasing tariffs on some $200 billion in Chinese goods.

In economic data, Consumer confidence surged in February, rising for the first time in four months, as the Conference Board's consumer confidence index rose to 131.4, up from 121.7 in January.

Back home,the market ended the volatile session with modest losses yesterday, 26 February 2019 amid rising geo-political concerns. The Sensex settled below the psychological 36,000 level after moving above and below that level in intraday trade. The held above 10,800 mark. The Sensex fell 239.67 points or 0.66% to settle at 35,973.71. The index fell 44.80 points or 0.41% to settle at 10,835.30.

The trading activity on that day showed that the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1674.17 crore yesterday, 26 February 2019 as per provisional data released by the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 720.27 crore yesterday, 26 February 2019, as per provisional data.

