Market may open with small losses

-
ALSO READ
Sensex ends flat, Nifty settles above 16,600; IT, FMCG shares advance
Mayfair Tea Resort, pioneers the country's first ever luxurious tea resort in Siliguri
Consumer goods shares gain
Mahindra Holidays suspends operations of 4 spa hotels in Finland
Sensex trading with small gains; breadth strong
-
SGX Nifty:
Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 9 points at the opening bell.
Global markets:
Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Thursday, as US markets again surged to record highs. Meanwhile, South Korea's central bank hiked interest rates.
South Korea's central bank raised its policy rate on Thursday, becoming the first major Asian economy to do so in the pandemic amid concerns record-low monetary settings are overheating demand. The Bank of Korea's monetary policy board raised the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.75%.
Wall Street gained ground on Wednesday, with chipmakers and financials helping to push the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to record closing highs as investors look to the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium.
The highly anticipated Jackson Hole symposium kicks off Thursday, and central bankers may provide updates on their plan around tapering monetary stimulus. The Federal Reserve has been purchasing at least $120 billion of bonds per month to curb longer-term interest rates and jumpstart economic growth as the pandemic wreaked havoc on the economy. Chairman Jerome Powell is slated to make remarks on Friday.
Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday that its Covid Vaccine booster shot showed promising results in early stage clinical trials, significantly increasing virus-fighting antibodies.
Domestic markets:
Back home, after hitting record high levels in intraday trade, the benchmark indices sharply pared gains and ended near the flat line on Wednesday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 14.77 points or 0.03% to 55,944.21. The Nifty 50 index added 10.05 points or 0.06% to 16,634.65.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,071.83 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 151.39 crore in the Indian equity market on 25 August, provisional data showed.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU