Mahindra Holidays suspends operations of 4 spa hotels in Finland

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India announced that in compliance with the advisories / directives issued by the Finnish Government, due to a rise in number of Covid 19 cases, Holiday Club Resorts Oy (HCR), Finland, a Material Unlisted Subsidiary of the Company, has suspended the operations in 4 SPA hotels in Finland for a period of 3 weeks from 08 March 2021.
