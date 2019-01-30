Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 1.92%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 1.92% at 2976.4 today. The index is down 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Syndicate Bank gained 3.54%, IDBI Bank Ltd slipped 3.29% and State Bank of India jumped 2.44%.
The Nifty PSU Bank index is down 20.00% over last one year compared to the 3.60% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 1.90% and Nifty Media index added 1.71% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.00% to close at 10651.8 while the SENSEX is down 0.00% to close at 35591.25 today.
