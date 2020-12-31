Market slightly lower in early trade

Key indices are trading with minor losses in early trade. At 9:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 18.93 points or 0.04% at 47,727.29. The Nifty 50 index was down 3.75 points or 0.03% at 13,978.20.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.21%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.39%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, is strong. On the BSE, 1361 shares rose and 589 shares fell. A total of 93 shares were unchanged.

F&O expiry:

Trading could be volatile in the forthcoming week as traders roll over positions in the F&O segment from the near month December series to January series. The December 2020 F&O contracts expire today, 31 December 2020.

Stocks in news:

Vedanta fell 0.09%. Vedanta emerged as the highest bidder for the Radhikapur West coal block, located in Angul district, Odisha at a distance of about 190 km from the company's Jharsuguda Aluminium Smelter.

FDC rose 2.13%. FDC said that the company is in the process to expand its production capacity by installation of an additional BFS machine at one of the company's existing plant located at B-8, MIDC Area, Dist. Aurangabad, Waluj, Maharashtra.

Indian Bank rose 0.8%. Indian Bank informed you that the bank has further raised Tier 1 Capital Fund through Private Placement of Basel III compliant AT 1 Perpetual Bonds aggregating to Rs.392 crore at a coupon of 8.44% p.a. payable annually.

Sangam (India) rose 1%. Sangam (India) said the board of directors of the company has approved allotment of 40,00,000 equity shares at a price of Rs 50 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 20 crore.

Filatex India gained 3.03%. Filatex India said that proposed installation of captive rooftop solar power generation of 1 MW at Dahej and 0.4 MW at Dadra has been successfully completed and commenced commercial operation with effect from 30 December 2020.

Global Markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Thursday. Markets in Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong are set to close earlier than usual on Thursday due to New Year's Eve. Markets in Japan and South Korea are closed on Thursday for a holiday.

China on Thursday said its factory activity expanded in December. The country's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for December came in at 51.9, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. That was a slight decline compared to November's reading of 52.1. Still, the December figure was above the 50-level that separates expansion from contraction.

In US, stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Industrials nudging up to a record, as investors looked towards an improving economic outlook in 2021 on the back of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and hopes for even more fiscal support.

On the coronavirus front, the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca received authorization on Wednesday for emergency use in the U.K. Still, the U.K. government outlined plans on Wednesday to impose stricter coronavirus restrictions on millions of people across England as a new strain of the virus spreads across the country.

Back home, domestic equity benchmarks ended with decent gains on Wednesday, rising for the sixth consecutive session. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 133.14 points or 0.28% at 47,746.22. The Nifty 50 index advanced 49.35 points or 0.35% to 13,981.95.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,824.52 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 587.43 crore in the Indian equity market on 30 December, provisional data showed.

