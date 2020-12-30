Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index records a surge of 1.34%

Nifty Auto index ended up 1.34% at 9164.8 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Balkrishna Industries Ltd jumped 3.56%, Eicher Motors Ltd added 2.31% and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gained 2.15%.

The Nifty Auto index has increased 11.00% over last one year compared to the 14.90% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 1.29% and Nifty Metal index added 1.29% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.35% to close at 13981.95 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.28% to close at 47746.22 today.

