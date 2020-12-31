Market expected to open on flat note

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 3 points at the opening bell. Trading could be volatile in the forthcoming week as traders roll over positions in the F&O segment from the near month December series to January series. The December 2020 F&O contracts expire today, 31 December 2020.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Thursday. Markets in Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong are set to close earlier than usual on Thursday due to New Year's Eve. Markets in Japan and South Korea are closed on Thursday for a holiday.

China on Thursday said its factory activity expanded in December. The country's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for December came in at 51.9, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. That was a slight decline compared to November's reading of 52.1. Still, the December figure was above the 50-level that separates expansion from contraction.

In US, stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Industrials nudging up to a record, as investors looked towards an improving economic outlook in 2021 on the back of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and hopes for even more fiscal support.

On the coronavirus front, the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca received authorization on Wednesday for emergency use in the U.K. Still, the U.K. government outlined plans on Wednesday to impose stricter coronavirus restrictions on millions of people across England as a new strain of the virus spreads across the country.

Domestic markets:

Back home, domestic equity benchmarks ended with decent gains on Wednesday, rising for the sixth consecutive session. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 133.14 points or 0.28% at 47,746.22. The Nifty 50 index advanced 49.35 points or 0.35% to 13,981.95.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,824.52 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 587.43 crore in the Indian equity market on 30 December, provisional data showed.

