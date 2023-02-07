Markolines' associate company bags road project in Jammu & Kashmir

-
ALSO READ
Markolines Pavement unit bags LoA for Rs 225-cr order
Markolines Traffic Controls hit record high on bagging order worth Rs 325 cr
Home Minister Amit Shah reviews security in Jammu and Kashmir
Arvind SmartSpaces gains as board OK consolidating partnership interest in AEI LLP
Shanthi Gears to acquire land in Sanand
-
The duration of this work is 30 months.
Markolines Pavement Technologies holds 50% equity of the UniqueUHPC Markolines LLP.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU