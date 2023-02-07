Markolines' associate company bags road project in Jammu & Kashmir

Markolines Pavement Technologies announced that its associate company UniqueUHPC Markolines LLP has received a Letter of Award ('LoA') which is worth Rs. 225.17 crore (excluding GST), from an Indian Company, TPL- CAI JV for the Construction of a 24% of the Four Lanning Part of Ramban to Banihal Section of NH-1A (Now NH44), from Ch. 154+210 to Ch. 158+675 (North Bound) & from Ch. 155+940 to Ch. 160+282 (South Bound) including Construction of the Twin Tube Tunnel (Package 1) in Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, India on EPC mode -from Banihal End (Digdol End).

The duration of this work is 30 months.

Markolines Pavement Technologies holds 50% equity of the UniqueUHPC Markolines LLP.

