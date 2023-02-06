Radico Khaitan sells over 1 million cases of its Morpheus Super Premium brandy

Radico Khaitan announced today that its brand, Morpheus Super Premium Brandy has joined the millionaire club, making it the 6th brand from the Company's portfolio to achieve the million case mark. This also makes it the first brandy in the premium segment to sell over 1 million cases in the industry. Capturing the market within a short span, Morpheus became the market leader by claiming around 60% of market share of the super-premium brandy segment.

Named after the winged Greek god of dreams, Morpheus Super Premium Brandy targets brandy aficionados looking for a more exotic, evolved and euphoric experience.

The brand is available in 25 states and being exported to 27 countries. It is also being sold in every CSD store in the country. Following the success of Morpheus XO Brandy, Radico Khaitan also expanded its brandy portfolio with a notch-up variant/brand extension, Morpheus Blue XO Premium Brandy.

