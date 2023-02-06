Board of Grasim Industries appoints director

-
At meeting held on 06 February 2023The Board of Grasim Industries at its meeting held on 06 February 2023 has appointed Ananyashree Birla (DIN: 06625036) and Aryaman Vikram Birla (DIN: 08456879) as an Additional Directors (Non-Executive Directors). The Board also appointed Yazdi Piroj Dandiwala (DIN: 01055000) as an Additional Director (Independent Director).
