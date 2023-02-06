Board of Grasim Industries appoints director

At meeting held on 06 February 2023

The Board of Grasim Industries at its meeting held on 06 February 2023 has appointed Ananyashree Birla (DIN: 06625036) and Aryaman Vikram Birla (DIN: 08456879) as an Additional Directors (Non-Executive Directors). The Board also appointed Yazdi Piroj Dandiwala (DIN: 01055000) as an Additional Director (Independent Director).

