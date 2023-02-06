JUST IN
UltraTech Cement commissions 1.5 mtpa brownfield cement grinding unit at Jharsuguda, Odisha

UltraTech Cement has commissioned of 1.5 mpta brownfield cement grinding unit at Jharsuguda, Odisha, taking the Company's total cement capacity in the state of Odisha to 4.1mtpa.

This forms part of the on-going capacity expansion.

With this commissioning the Company's total cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 122.85 mtpa.

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 17:23 IST

