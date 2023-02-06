UltraTech Cement commissions 1.5 mtpa brownfield cement grinding unit at Jharsuguda, Odisha

UltraTech Cement has commissioned of 1.5 mpta brownfield cement grinding unit at Jharsuguda, Odisha, taking the Company's total cement capacity in the state of Odisha to 4.1mtpa.

This forms part of the on-going capacity expansion.

With this commissioning the Company's total cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 122.85 mtpa.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)