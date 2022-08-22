Markolines Traffic Controls hit record high on bagging order worth Rs 325 cr

-
Markolines Traffic Controls surged 6.59% to Rs 135.80 after receiving an order from Gayatri Cresent (JV) to construct a tunnel in Khambataki Ghat for Rs 325 crore.Under this project, the company will construct a new 6 lane tunnel in the Khambataki Ghat section including approaches for the Pune - Satara Section of NH 4 in the state of Maharashtra under NHDP Phase -Von EPC mode.
This contract is executable over 18-24 months, adding to the existing unexecuted order book, taking the company's total unexecuted order book to Rs 594 crore.
Markolines Traffic Controls is engaged in the business of providing highway operations & maintenance services.
The counter hit a record high of Rs 137 today, extending its winning run to the fourth trading session. Shares of Markolines Traffic Controls jumped 32.5% in four trading sessions.
