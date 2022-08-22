Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 12.63 points or 0.3% at 4163.41 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 3.27%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.99%),Adani Power Ltd (up 2.22%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 2.07%),PTC India Ltd (up 0.42%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.31%), and Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 0.06%).

On the other hand, Tata Power Company Ltd (down 2.47%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.45%), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 2.28%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 491 or 0.82% at 59155.15.

The Nifty 50 index was down 152.35 points or 0.86% at 17606.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 297.01 points or 1.05% at 27878.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 111.6 points or 1.26% at 8751.41.

On BSE,959 shares were trading in green, 1920 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

