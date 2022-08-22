Volumes jump at PVR Ltd counter

PVR Ltd saw volume of 3.23 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24460 shares

CCL Products (India) Ltd, Hitachi Energy India Ltd, Central Bank of India, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 August 2022.

PVR Ltd saw volume of 3.23 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24460 shares. The stock dropped 0.13% to Rs.1,806.55. Volumes stood at 36001 shares in the last session.

CCL Products (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 1.11 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13041 shares. The stock increased 8.97% to Rs.455.00. Volumes stood at 23755 shares in the last session.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd recorded volume of 9974 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2587 shares. The stock gained 5.40% to Rs.3,626.15. Volumes stood at 3540 shares in the last session.

Central Bank of India registered volume of 8.56 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.87 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.79% to Rs.18.40. Volumes stood at 3.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd recorded volume of 16824 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5890 shares. The stock lost 3.07% to Rs.4,160.90. Volumes stood at 10654 shares in the last session.

