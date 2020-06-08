Marksans Pharma Ltd Slips 4.87%

Marksans Pharma Ltd has added 61.76% over last one month compared to 5.09% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 10.12% rise in the SENSEX

Marksans Pharma Ltd fell 4.87% today to trade at Rs 30.25. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is down 0.68% to quote at 16048.9. The index is up 5.09 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Divis Laboratories Ltd decreased 3.89% and Medicamen Biotech Ltd lost 2.47% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went up 23.08 % over last one year compared to the 12.04% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Marksans Pharma Ltd has added 61.76% over last one month compared to 5.09% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 10.12% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8.2 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.73 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 33.35 on 08 Jun 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 9.9 on 24 Mar 2020.

