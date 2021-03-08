Maruti Suzuki, APSEZ, NMDC in focus

Maruti Suzuki India said the company produced total 1,68,180 vehicles in February 2021 as against 1,40,933 vehicles in February 2020.

The board of directors of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) approved to issue up to 1 crore equity shares to Windy Lakeside Investment (Windy) at a price of Rs 800 per equity share, for an aggregate consideration of up to Rs 800 crore.

Cipla (UK), a wholly owned subsidiary of Cipla (EU) and a wholly owned step down subsidiary of Cipla, has been voluntarily liquidated with effect from 5th March, 2021. This liquidation was a part of internal reorganisation and it will not affect performance or revenue of the company.

Force Motors' total sales stood at 1,634 vehicles in February 2021 while production was 1,829 vehicles in same period.

NMDC said that the company has fixed prices of iron ore-lump ore (65.5%, 6-40mm) at Rs 5,100 per tonne and fines (64%, -10mm) at Rs 4,210 per tonne with effect from March 6.

Aarti Drugs said that its wholly-owned subsidiary Aarti Speciality Chemicals (ASCL) stands out to be one of the beneficiaries of the Government of India's recently approved Production Linked Incentive (PLI) for the Pharmaceutical Sector.

Sayaji Hotels said that its wholly owned subsidiary Sayaji Hotels Management (SHML), has signed and entered into seven management agreement for the expansion of SHML by having new properties in Andhra Pradesh, Gujrat, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

Rushil Decor informed that the company has started the regular commercial production of Thin & Thick Medium Density Fiber Board (MDF Board) at company's new manufacturing unit situated at Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

