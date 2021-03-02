Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, BPCL, UPL in focus

Hero MotoCorp sold 505,467 units of motorcycles and scooters in February 2021. The company had dispatched 498,242 units of two-wheelers during the corresponding month of the previous year (February 2020).

Eicher Motors said its total motorcycle sales rose to 69,659 units in February 2021 from 63,536 units in February 2020.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) said that its Board of Directors approved the proposal for sale of entire equity shares i.e. 45,35,45,998 equity shares of Rs 10/-each held by BPCL in Numaligarh Refinery (NRL) (constituting 61 .65% of the total equity capital of NRL), a material subsidiary company of BPCL to a consortium of Oil India and Engineers India, (consortium); and to Govt. of Assam, or only to the said consortium in case Govt. of Assam does not participate in purchase of said shares, in such proportion and on such terms and conditions as approved by the Board. Total consideration would be Rs. 9875.96 crore.

UPL announced a long-term strategic collaboration with FMC Corporation, a leading global agricultural sciences company. As per the agreement, UPL will toll manufacture and supply Rynaxypyr to FMC in India, and FMC will supply the active ingredient to UPL depending on the markets.

IRCTC said that Railway Ministry has directed the company to terminate all existing contracts of mobile catering (currently kept in abeyance) involving scope of work of providing cooked food to passengers prepared from base kitchens as per the existing terms and conditions.

Camlin Fine Sciences said that MPCB has issued restart directions with respect to the company's manufacturing unit at Tarapur, District Palghar, Maharashtra subject to the company fulfilling certain terms and conditions. The manufacturing unit shall now be functional from 2nd March 2021.

