Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of Ignis

Maruti Suzuki India announced that it will increase the ex-showroom prices of its Ignis cars, effective from 24 February 2022.

The price change varies across models and ranges upto Rs 27,000 (ex-showroom - Delhi).

Ignis is now being equipped with electronic stability program (ESP) and hill hold assist as standard feature across all the variants.

It is also compliant with the upcoming E20 and real driving emission (RDE) norms.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The company's consolidated net profit surged 129.6% to Rs 2,391.50 crore on 25.5% jump in net sales to Rs 27,852.60 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip fell 0.86% to Rs 8,669.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)