Capital Goods shares edge lower

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index falling 266.98 points or 0.78% at 34102.77 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 1.47%), Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 1.4%),Schaeffler India Ltd (down 1.27%),Siemens Ltd (down 1%),Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 0.88%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 0.73%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 0.51%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 0.43%), Polycab India Ltd (down 0.4%), and Timken India Ltd (down 0.26%).

On the other hand, Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 3.31%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 1.55%), and Thermax Ltd (up 0.92%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 143.14 or 0.24% at 59462.66.

The Nifty 50 index was down 54.2 points or 0.31% at 17457.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 2.94 points or 0.01% at 27629.5.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 5.79 points or 0.07% at 8684.6.

On BSE,1504 shares were trading in green, 1865 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)