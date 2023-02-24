Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 397.1 points or 1.97% at 19807.94 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 4.13%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 3.9%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.85%),Vedanta Ltd (down 2.44%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.24%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 2%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.59%), and Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.39%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (up 1.09%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.81%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 143.14 or 0.24% at 59462.66.

The Nifty 50 index was down 54.2 points or 0.31% at 17457.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 2.94 points or 0.01% at 27629.5.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 5.79 points or 0.07% at 8684.6.

On BSE,1504 shares were trading in green, 1865 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

