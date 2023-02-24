Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Commodities index decreasing 53.88 points or 1.08% at 4947.87 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Insecticides India Ltd (down 11.19%), Adani Enterprises Ltd (down 5.69%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 4.13%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 3.9%),Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd (down 3.56%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Ashapura Minechem Ltd (down 3.54%), Supreme Petrochem Ltd (down 3.19%), Kiri Industries Ltd (down 3.18%), Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd (down 2.93%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.85%).

On the other hand, Star Cement Ltd (up 3.83%), Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd (up 3.79%), and Neogen Chemicals Ltd (up 2.9%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 143.14 or 0.24% at 59462.66.

The Nifty 50 index was down 54.2 points or 0.31% at 17457.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 2.94 points or 0.01% at 27629.5.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 5.79 points or 0.07% at 8684.6.

On BSE,1504 shares were trading in green, 1865 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

