JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Jet Airways (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Maruti Suzuki India introduces BS-IV compliant WagonR (1.2L)

Capital Market 

Maruti Suzuki India announced that the WagonR (1.2 Litre) is now BS-VI compliant.

This will result in price increase in all variants of WagonR (1.2 Litre). Depending on features introduced across variants, the Ex-showroom price in Delhi and NCR region shall vary from Rs. 5,10,000/- to Rs. 5,91,000 /- and in rest of India from Rs. 5,15,000/-to Rs. 5,96,000/-

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 15:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU