Maruti Suzuki India introduces BS-IV compliant WagonR (1.2L)

announced that the WagonR (1.2 Litre) is now BS-VI compliant.

This will result in price increase in all variants of WagonR (1.2 Litre). Depending on features introduced across variants, the Ex-showroom price in and region shall vary from Rs. 5,10,000/- to Rs. 5,91,000 /- and in rest of from Rs. 5,15,000/-to Rs. 5,96,000/-

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)