Maruti Suzuki India introduces BS-IV compliant WagonR (1.2L)

Maruti Suzuki India announced that the WagonR (1.2 Litre) is now BS-VI compliant.
This will result in price increase in all variants of WagonR (1.2 Litre). Depending on features introduced across variants, the Ex-showroom price in Delhi and NCR region shall vary from Rs. 5,10,000/- to Rs. 5,91,000 /- and in rest of India from Rs. 5,15,000/-to Rs. 5,96,000/-
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU