Birlasoft wins award for its Smart Datacenter Management in Automation category

At 7th Datacenter Summit held in Bengaluru

Birlasoft has been bestowed with an award for the company's distinguished work in 'Smart Datacenter Management' in the 'Automation' category, at the 7th Datacenter Summit and Awards, held in Bengaluru earlier this month.

The award signifies the organization's investments in new technologies, and its commitment towards providing impressive customer experiences for clients worldwide. Over the past decade, Birlasoft has been diligently working towards enhancing its portfolio of to reimagine digital transformation and help raise Enterprises to the Power of Digital.

