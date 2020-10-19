Maruti Suzuki India launches Swift Limited

Maruti Suzuki India announced the launch of Swift Limited which will excite customers who aspire for a more stylish, bold and dynamic vehicle.

In order to establish a distinct road presence, the Swift Limited Edition follows an all-black dominance theme which adds a new level of boldness to Swift's already sporty credentials. The Swift Limited Edition is accentuated with accessories like the Gloss Black Body Kit, Aerodynamic Spoiler, Body Side Moulding, Door Visor, All-Black Garnish on Grill, Tail Lamp and Fog Lamp and much more.

In the interior, to complement the sporty round dials and the flat bottom steering wheel are the Sporty Seat Covers. All this makes the fun to drive Swift even more eye-catching.

The spirited Swift Limited-Edition is available at an additional cost of Rs 24,990/- across all dealerships.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)