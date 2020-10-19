Edelweiss Asset Management raises USD 900 mn in ESOF III

-
Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors (EAAA), part of Edelweiss Asset Management nnounced the final close of its ~USD 900 mn (~ Rs 600 crore) alternative investment fund - ESOF III.
This fund raise, amidst subdued economic climate, is a strong endorsement of the opportunities in the Indian alternative asset management space, as well as the robust and unique private debt platform of EAM.
The third in the Special Opportunities Series, ESOF III was launched with an investment mandate centered around the performing credit space with a focus on providing structured credit to Indian companies. The ESOF III strategy has generated strong investor interest and has received commitments from marquee global institutional investors, which include recent investments by the Canadian Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, Florida's State Board of Administration, Swedish Pension Fund - AP4 and a European Insurance Investor, among others.
